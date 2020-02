Feb 17 (Reuters) - China Innovation Investment Ltd :

* GOT NOTICE FROM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ALTERNATE DIRECTOR

* NOTICE IN WHICH TAIPEI DISTRICT PROSECUTORS OFFICE MADE DECREE OF 8 MONTHS DEPARTURE RESTRICTION ON SAID DIRECTORS

* DIRECTORS COMMISSIONED TAIWAN LAWYERS TO FILE QUASI-COUNTERCLAIM IN TAIPEI COURT TO REMOVE DEPART RESTRICTION DECREE

* CASE IS CURRENTLY PENDING IN COURT

* DIRECTORS COMMISSIONED TAIWAN LAWYERS TO FILE QUASI-COUNTERCLAIM IN TAIPEI COURT TO REMOVE DEPART RESTRICTION DECREE