May 4 (Reuters) - China Innovationpay Group Ltd:

* ZHU NING APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* YU TAO APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* CUI YUSONG APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* CAO CHUNMENG HAS BEEN RE-DESIGNATED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND PRESIDENT