Aug 2 (Reuters) - China Innovationpay Group Ltd:

* Board does not recommend payment of an interim dividend for three-month period and six-month period ended 30 june 2017

* Turnover of approximately HK$73 million for six months ended 30 June 2017, up 319 pct

* Group's operating loss for HY was about HK$58.3 million whereas a loss of HK$39.8 million was recorded for same period in last year