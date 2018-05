BRIEF-China International Capital Receives Reply On Conducting Pilot Cross-Border Businesses From CSRC

May 3 (Reuters) - China International Capital Corp Ltd :

* RECEIVED REPLY REGARDING CONDUCTING PILOT CROSS-BORDER BUSINESSES BY CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORP LTD FROM CSRC

* CSRC HAS NO OBJECTION TO CO CONDUCTING TO USE PROPRIETARY FUNDS IN TRADING OF FINANCIAL PRODUCTS ON OVERSEAS EXCHANGES

* BUSINESS SCALE WHEN CARRYING OUT CROSS-BORDER BUSINESSES SHALL NOT EXCEED 20% OF NET CAPITAL OF CO

* CSRC DOESN'T OBJECT TO CO ENTERING INTO AGREEMENTS FOR OTC DERIVATIVES TRADING WITH DOMESTIC & OVERSEAS COUNTERPARTIES