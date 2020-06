June 15 (Reuters) - China International Marine Containers Group Co Ltd:

* CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS GROUP UPDATES ON DISPUTE BETWEEN CIMC ENRIC INVESTMENT HOLDINGS (SHENZHEN) & SOEG PTE LTD

* COURT DISMISSES CLAIM MADE BY PLAINTIFF SOEG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)