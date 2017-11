Nov 27 (Reuters) - China International Travel Service Corp Ltd

* Says its units will inject capital of totalling $16.8 million into Cambodia duty-free goods unit

* Says its unit will invest totalling 10.3 million yuan to set up two visa service units in Romania and Finland

