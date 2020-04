April 22 (Reuters) - China International Travel Service Corp Ltd:

* SAYS 2019 NET PROFIT UP 49.6% Y/Y AT 4.6 BILLION YUAN ($650.03 million)

* SAYS Q1 NET LOSS AT 120.1 MILLION YUAN VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 2.3 BILLION YUAN YEAR EARLIER

* SAYS ITS DUTY-FREE SHOP BUSINESS IS SEVERELY HIT BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2yxOdnG bit.ly/2XUYapN Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0766 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)