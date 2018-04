BRIEF-China Internet Nationwide Financial Says Independent Committee Completed Investigation Into Allegations In Muddy Waters Report

April 30 (Reuters) - China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc:

* CHINA INTERNET NATIONWIDE FINANCIAL- INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE COMPLETED INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGATIONS RAISED IN MUDDY WATERS REPORT DATED DEC 20, 2017

* CHINA INTERNET NATIONWIDE FINANCIAL-INVESTIGATION FOUND NO MATERIAL INCONSISTENCY BETWEEN GROSS REVENUE IN CO’S BOOKS & RECORDS & REVENUE REPORTED IN SEC REPORTS

* CHINA INTERNET NATIONWIDE FINANCIAL - INVESTIGATION FOUND ACQUISITION OF BEIJING ANYTRUST SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD WAS A "VALID TRANSACTION"