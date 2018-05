May 3 (Reuters) - China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc:

* CHINA INTERNET NATIONWIDE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC - SAYS GRANTS RMB 100 MILLION REVOLVING FACTORING CREDIT TO SINO PHARMA BUSINESS FACTORING CO., LTD

* CHINA INTERNET NATIONWIDE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC - THE FACILITY HAS A ONE-YEAR TERM WITH OPTION FOR MULTIPLE-YEAR EXTENSIONS