BRIEF-China Internet Nationwide Financial Services To Review Allegations Raised By Muddy Waters

Dec 21 (Reuters) - China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc:

* CHINA INTERNET NATIONWIDE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF INDEPENDENT SPECIAL COMMITTEE TO CONDUCT INDEPENDENT REVIEW AND INVESTIGATION INTO MUDDY WATERS ALLEGATIONS

* CHINA INTERNET NATIONWIDE FINANCIAL - ‍SPECIAL COMMITTEE DECIDED TO RETAIN A LAW FIRM TO CONDUCT INVESTIGATION INTO MUDDY WATERS ALLEGATIONS​

* CHINA INTERNET NATIONWIDE FINANCIAL - BOARD FORMED SPECIAL COMMITTEE TO CONDUCT REVIEW OF ALLEGATIONS RAISED IN REPORT BY MUDDY WATERS LLC DATED DEC 20