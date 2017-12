BRIEF-China Internet Nationwide Signs Agreement With China Co-Op Subsidiary

Dec 29 (Reuters) - China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc:

* CHINA INTERNET NATIONWIDE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH CHINA CO-OP SUBSIDIARY

* CHINA INTERNET NATIONWIDE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC - ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH CHINA CO-OP FOREIGN TRADE LLC

* CHINA INTERNET NATIONWIDE FINANCIAL SERVICES - COS TO EXPLORE JOINT DEVELOPMENT OF DATA CENTER FOR CHINA‘S CO-OP,AGRICULTURAL-RELATED INDUSTRIES​

* CHINA INTERNET NATIONWIDE FINANCIAL SERVICES - COS TO ALSO EXPLORE‍ JOINT DEVELOPMENT OF SETTLEMENT CENTER IN SUPPORT OF ONE BELT ONE ROAD INITIATIVE​