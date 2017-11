Nov 2 (Reuters) - China Investment And Finance Group Ltd

* HY loss attributable HK$915.9 million versus loss of HK$59‍​.5 million

* HY revenue HK$903,000 versus HK$631‍​,000

* ‍Do not recommend payment of a dividend for six months ended 30 September 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: