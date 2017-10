Oct 2 (Reuters) - China Investments Holdings Ltd

* China Investments entered into investment agreement with T-Box Holdings and T-Box Investments for establishment of JV Company

* Initial share capital of JV Co Xingye Homestay Inn Union will be HK$12 million

* Capital contribution 51% by China Investments, 30% by T-Box Holdings, 19% by T-Box Investments