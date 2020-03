BRIEF-China Investments Updates On Covid-19 Outbreak Impact On Business

March 4 (Reuters) - China Investments Holdings Ltd :

* BUSINESS UPDATE IN RELATION TO OUTBREAK OF COVID-19

* WITH AN EXPECTATION OF DOWNTREND ECONOMIC ATMOSPHERE, RENTAL INCOME OF GROUP MIGHT DECREASE FOR CURRENT YEAR

* EXPECTED THAT OUTBREAK WOULD INEVITABLY HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT TO BUSINESS PERFORMANCE OF GROUP

* OPERATION OF ROOM SALES OF GROUP’S HOTEL (GUILIN PLAZA) LOCATED IN GUILIN, PRC TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED TILL LATE MARCH 2020

* REDUCTION IN WORK FORCE AFFECTED DEVELOPMENT OF INDUSTRIAL PARK IN DANZAO TOWN & OTHERS