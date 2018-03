March 23 (Reuters) -

* CHINA IS SAID TO INTERVENE IN STOCKS AFTER TARIFFS TRIGGER ROUT - BLOOMBERG, CITING SOURCES

* STATE-BACKED FUNDS BOUGHT LARGE-CAP STOCKS INCLUDING CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP. AND CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO - BLOOMBERG, CITING SOURCES ‍​‍​

Source : bloom.bg/2HWQuIk