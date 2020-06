June 30 (Reuters) - China Isotope & Radiation Corp :

* APPROVED ENTERING CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT BETWEEN UNIT AND JIANGXI NUCLEAR INDUSTRY

* PARTIES INTEND TO INCREASE RMB22.1 MILLION IN CASH IN CAPITAL OF NANCHANG HIGH-TECH

* CONSIDERATION PAYABLE BY UNIT IS RMB15.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: