BRIEF-China Isotope & Radiation Posts FY Profit Attributable RMB 329 Million

March 31 (Reuters) - China Isotope & Radiation Corp :

* CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION CORP- FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 329 MILLION VERSUS RMB 321.9 MILLION

* CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION CORP - FY REVENUE RMB 3.99 BILLION VERSUS RMB 3.25 BILLION

* CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION CORP - RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF RMB0.1389

* CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION - IN 2020, COVID-19 DELAYED OPERATIONS, WITH REVENUE & PROFITS DECLINING TO SOME EXTENT AS COMPARED TO PCP