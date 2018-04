April 1 (Reuters) - China Jialing Industrial Co Ltd Group :

* SAYS IT SOLD 4,519 MOTORCYCLES IN MARCH, 16,699 MOTORCYCLES YEAR TO DATE

* SAYS IT PLANS TO WITHDRAW DELISTING RISK WARNING AFTER RETURNING TO PROFIT IN 2017 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Gqfo2H; bit.ly/2pTjJVW Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)