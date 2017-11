Nov 15 (Reuters) - China Jicheng Holdings Ltd

* ‍Noted recent increase in price and trading volume of shares of co

* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 16 Nov​

* Co ‍was informed by Jicheng Investment Ltd that it is contemplating possible disposal of shares in co held by JIL​

* ‍JIL has not entered into any agreement with respect to possible disposal​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: