BRIEF-China Jicheng Holdings Says Principal Production Factories In Jinjiang City Resumed Production On 17 Feb

Feb 25 (Reuters) - China Jicheng Holdings Ltd:

* PRINCIPAL PRODUCTION FACTORIES IN JINJIANG CITY RESUMED PRODUCTION ON 17 FEB

* DUE TO SUSPENSION/LIMITED TRANSPORTATION FACILITIES IN SOME CITIES, SOME WORKERS UNABLE TO RETURN TO JINJIANG FACTORIES AS PLANNED

* CERTAIN SCHEDULED DELIVERIES COULD ALSO BE AFFECTED OWING TO TRAFFIC LIMITATIONS IMPOSED BETWEEN CITIES AND PROVINCES

* CURRENT SITUATION WITH EPIDEMIC LIKELY TO HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP'S SHORT-TERM FINANCIAL RESULTS