March 25 (Reuters) - China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd :

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB6,452.2 MILLION VERSUS RMB 5,210.9 MILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB43,355.9 MILLION VERSUS RMB 38,732.7 MILLION

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK11 CENTS PER SHARE

* EXPECTED PERFORMANCE OF GROUP’S HOTEL OPERATIONS & COMMERCIAL LEASING & RETAIL OPERATIONS IN H1 OF 2020 WILL BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED

* PANDEMIC CREATED UNCERTAINTIES ON GROUP’S CITY OPERATIONS AND PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT OPERATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: