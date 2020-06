June 1 (Reuters) - China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc:

* CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES ANNOUNCES $10 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

* CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES INC - TO ISSUE 5 MILLION SHARES AT $2.00 PER SHARE, THROUGH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES INC - TO ISSUE TO INVESTORS UNREGISTERED WARRANTS TO PURCHASE UP TO 3.8 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: