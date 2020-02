Feb 14 (Reuters) - China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc:

* CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 7.9 PERCENT TO $33.36 MILLION

* CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES- AMIDST CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, CO STRIVING TO OPTIMIZE INVENTORY, OPERATIONAL EXECUTION WITH EFFECTIVE DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: