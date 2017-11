Nov 14 (Reuters) - China Jo-jo Drugstores Inc

* China Jo-Jo Drugstores reports fiscal 2018 second quarter results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.05

* Q2 revenue rose 10 percent to $23.5 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 11.5 percent

* China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc - qtrly ‍retail sales increased by 17.0% year-over-year to $15.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: