July 10 (Reuters) - China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc:

* CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES REPORTS FISCAL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES INC - AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, COMPANY HAD CASH OF $16.18 MILLION, COMPARED TO $9.32 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: