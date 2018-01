Jan 29 (Reuters) - China Kangda Food Co Ltd:

* CHINA KANGDA FOOD CO - ‍ TWO UNITS TO SELL STAKES IN JILIN KANGDA FOODS AND LAIWU KANGDA FEEDS FOR RMB41 MILLION TO QINGDAO WANG JINGYUAN FOODS CO​

* EXPECTED NET GAIN OF RMB3.47 MILLION FROM DISPOSAL​