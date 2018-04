April 26 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd :

* CO, CLIC AND CLP&C PROPOSE TO ENTER INTO CAPITAL INJECTION CONTRACT BY JUNE 30

* COMPANY AND CLIC AGREE CLP&C TO CONVERT ITS UNDISTRIBUTED PROFITS INTO SHARE CAPITAL

* CLP&C’S REGISTERED CAPITAL TO BE RAISED TO RMB18.8 BILLION;CAPITAL INJECTION AMOUNTS OF CO & CLIC TO BE RMB1.52 BILLION & RMB2.28 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: