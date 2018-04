April 20 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd :

* SEES Q1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE INCREASE BY A RANGE BETWEEN ABOUT RMB6,764 MILLION AND RMB7,994 MILLION

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPACT OF UPDATE OF DISCOUNT RATE ASSUMPTION OF RESERVES OF CO'S TRADITIONAL INSURANCE CONTRACTS