March 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stock exchange filing:

* CHINA LIFE INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY BOUGHT 1.77 MLN H-SHARES IN CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE AT AN AVG OF HK$22.33 ($2.88) PER SHARE ON MARCH 25 - HKEX FILING

* CHINA LIFE INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY'S LONG POSITION IN CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE INCREASES TO 7.01% FROM 6.94% AFTER THE TRANSACTION - HKEX FILING ($1 = 7.7541 Hong Kong dollars)