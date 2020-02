Feb 14 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd:

* GOT NOTICE FROM CHINA LIFE INSURANCE (GROUP) THAT CBIRC APPROVED TRANSFER BY PRC MINISTRY OF FINANCE OF 10% STAKE IN CLIC

* APPROVAL FOR ONE-OFF TRANSFER OF THE STAKE TO NATIONAL COUNCIL FOR SOCIAL SECURITY FUND

* UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSFER, MINISTRY OF FINANCE WILL HOLD 90% EQUITY INTEREST IN CLIC AND SSF 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)