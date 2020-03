BRIEF-China Life's 2019 Net Profit 58.3 Bln Yuan, Sees Short-Term Impact On Business From Virus

March 25 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd :

* SAYS 2019 NET PROFIT 58.287 BILLION YUAN ($8.21 billion) VS 11.395 BILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 IN EARLY 2020 WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON THE CO’S BUSINESS IN THE SHORT TERM

* SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE TO STAY ALERT AND ACTIVELY RESPOND TO ANY IMPACTS ASSOCIATED WITH THE OUTBREAK

* SAYS EXPECTS THAT IT WILL HAVE SUFFICIENT CAPITAL TO MEET ITS INSURANCE BUSINESS EXPENDITURES AND NEW GENERAL INVESTMENT NEEDS IN 2020