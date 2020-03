BRIEF-China Lilang Says Recommended Final Dividend Of HK21 Cents Per Ordinary Share

March 19 (Reuters) - China Lilang Ltd:

* RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK21 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* RECOMMENDED SPECIAL FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK10 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* FY PROFIT RMB 812.2 MILLION VERSUS RMB 751.2 MILLION

* ABOUT 70% OF LILANZ STORES HAVE RESUMED OPERATION BY MID-MARCH

* TOTAL RETAIL SALES OF LILANZ PRODUCTS FOR Q1 EXPECTED TO DECLINE BY OVER 40% YOY

* BELIEVES IMPACT OF COVID-19 EPIDEMIC ON BUSINESS WILL BE TEMPORARY, EXPECTS BUSINESS WILL RESUME NORMAL OPERATIONS BY AUTUMN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: