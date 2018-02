Feb 6 (Reuters) - China Literature Ltd:

* SHANGHAI YUEWEN ENTERED INTO IP LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH CANG QIONG WITH RESPECT TO ENTERTAINMENT LITERARY WORK FOR RMB50 MILLION

* ‍YUEWEN FILM TO JOIN TENCENT PICTURES AND THIRD-PARTY INVESTORS IN FILMING OF TV SERIES; TO CONTRIBUTE RMB32 MILLION TO PROJECT​