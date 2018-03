March 20 (Reuters) - China Literature Ltd:

* UNIT ‍ENTERS COMPREHENSIVE COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SOGOU TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT COOPERATION ON GAMES, LITERARY WORK AND AUDIO WORK​

* ‍UNIT SHANGHAI YUETING ENTERED AGREEMENTS WITH TENCENT COMPUTER TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, COOPERATE ON IP, GAMES