Jan 4 (Reuters) - China Literature Ltd:

* ‍SHANGHAI YUEWEN ENTERED ADVERTISEMENT COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH TENCENT COMPUTER & TENPAY, FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF RMB20 MILLION

* CO ENTERS JOINT FILMING AGREEMENT WITH XINLI TV UNDER WHICH YUEWEN FILM TO JOIN EXISTING INVESTORS AND CONTRIBUTE RMB67.3 MILLION​