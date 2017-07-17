FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2017 / 11:25 PM / in a month

BRIEF-China LNG Group enters into Investment Cooperation Agreement

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - China Lng Group Ltd:

* Investment cooperation agreement entered into with people's government of Shaanxi Province Fuping County Zhuangli Town

* Deal in relation to investment & construction of a clean energy logistics base for development of liquefied natural gas business in prc

* Says total investment of project is approximately RMB400 million

* Group anticipates to record sale of LNG of a total volume of 1,718 million cubic meters and revenue of HK$3.4 billion for year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

