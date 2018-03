March 29 (Reuters) - China Lng Group Ltd:

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$123.7 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF HK$92.0 MILLION

* FY REVENUE CONTINUING OPERATIONS HK$897 MILLION VERSUS HK$199.6 MILLION

* IN 2018, CO SEES SALES UP AT LEAST 400% TO EXCEED 1 MILLION TONS OF LNG OR OVER HK$5 BILLION