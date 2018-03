March 21 (Reuters) - China LNG Group Ltd:

* UNIT CLNG SHANGHAI AND UNIT OF CHART INDUSTRIES ENTERED AGREEMENT OF INTENT FOR INVESTMENT AND COOPERATION

* CLNG SHANGHAI & CHART TO JOINTLY INVEST IN & ESTABLISH JV FOR COOPERATING ON BUSINESS OF MANUFACTURING AND SALES OF TANK CONTAINERS

* ‍REGISTERED CAPITAL OF JV SHALL BE RMB50.00 MILLION; RMB24.50 MILLION WILL BE CONTRIBUTED BY GROUP​