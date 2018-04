April 16 (Reuters) - China Lodging Group Ltd:

* CHINA LODGING GROUP LTD - PRELIMINARY REVPAR FOR LEASED AND OWNED HOTELS FOR Q1 2018 RMB 208 VERSUS RMB 174

* CHINA LODGING GROUP - PRELIMINARY OCCUPANCY RATE FOR LEASED AND OWNED HOTELS FOR Q1 2018 85.6 PERCENT VERSUS 85.0 PERCENT