May 14 (Reuters) - China Lodging Group Ltd:

* CHINA LODGING GROUP, LIMITED REPORTS FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE RMB 2.091 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW RMB 2 BILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 1.75

* REVISES UPWARD FULL YEAR NET REVENUES GROWTH ESTIMATE RANGES FROM 16%-19% TO 18%-22% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: