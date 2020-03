March 31 (Reuters) - China Lotsynergy Holdings Ltd :

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$498.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$169.5 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$155.4 MILLION VERSUS HK$ 183.9 MILLION

* CORONAVIRUS & FURTHER CHANGES IN CHINESE LOTTERY MARKET AND ECONOMIC CONDITIONS MAY HAVE AN IMPACT ON GROUP’S PERFORMANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: