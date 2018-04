China Lotsynergy Holdings Ltd:

* CO TO PLACE UP TO 1.03 BILLION NEW SHARES AT HK$0.116 PER PLACING SHARE

* MAXIMUM NET PROCEEDS FROM PLACING, AFTER DEDUCTION OF PLACING COMMISSION AND OTHER RELATED EXPENSES, ESTIMATED AT ABOUT HK$119 MILLION

* HK$89.4 MILLION OF NET PROCEEDS OF PLACING INTENDED FOR REPAYMENT OF EXISTING CONVERTIBLE BONDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: