March 30 (Reuters) - China Machinery Engineering Corp :

* CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING CORP- RECOMMENDED TO DISTRIBUTE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.1586 (PRE-TAX) PER SHARE

* CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING CORP - FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB2,181.2 MILLION, UP 2%

* CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING CORP - FY REVENUE RMB28,295.9 MILLION, DOWN 2%

* CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING CORP - COVID-19 IS EXPECTED TO HAVE CERTAIN IMPACT ON CO'S PRODUCTION & OPERATION