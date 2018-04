April 13 (Reuters) - China Medical & HealthCare Group Ltd :

* ENTERED INTO KUNMING COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH CHONGQING BOHONG IN RELATION TO KUNMING PROJECT

* TOTAL INVESTMENT AMOUNT OF PROJECT ABOUT RMB1.45 BILLION

* UNIT ENTERS NANJING COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH CHONGQING BOHONG WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AMOUNT OF RMB1.08 BILLION