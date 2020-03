March 31 (Reuters) - China Medical System Holdings Ltd :

* FY TURNOVER UP 11.8% TO RMB6,073.6 MILLION

* NORMALIZED PROFIT FOR YEAR UP 23.4% TO RMB2,277.1 MILLION

* FY GROSS PROFIT UP 16.1% TO RMB4,546.3 MILLION