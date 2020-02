Feb 7 (Reuters) - China Medical System Holdings Ltd :

* NOTICED A REPORT WHICH MADE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST GROUP TO SUPPORT CLAIM THAT CO’S VALUATION IS HIGHER

* BOARD VIGOROUSLY DENIES ALLEGATIONS CONTAINED IN REPORT & CONSIDERS THEM TO BE COMPLETELY UNFOUNDED & GRAVELY MISLEADING

* APPLIED TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES OF CO FROM 9:00 AM ON 10 FEB