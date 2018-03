March 13 (Reuters) - China Meheco Co Ltd:

* SAYS BOARD ELECTS GAO YUWEN AS CHAIRMAN, REPLACING JIANG XIN WHO RESIGNED DUE TO CHANGE IN JOB ROLE

* SAYS BOARD APPOINTS HOU WENLING AS GENERAL MANAGER, REPLACING GAO YUWEN WHO HAS BEEN ELECTED AS CHAIRMAN

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tJT3ew; bit.ly/2Glh8Lt Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)