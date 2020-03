BRIEF-China Mengniu Dairy Update In Relation To Outbreak Of Covid-19

March 26 (Reuters) - China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd:

* BUSINESS UPDATE IN RELATION TO OUTBREAK OF COVID-19

* EXPECTS COVID-19 OUTBREAK MAY ADVERSELY IMPACT GROUP’S SALES & FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020

* AS OF DATE, ALL PRODUCTION BASES OF GROUP IN CHINA RESUMED NORMAL PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY TO MARKET EXCEPT FOR FACTORIES IN WUHAN

* IMPACT OF OUTBREAK ON GROUP’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS IS TEMPORARY

* SINCE OUTBREAK, TRANSPORTATION OF SOME PRODUCTS AFFECTED; IMPACTED SALES OF GROUP FOR FEB AND MARCH 2020