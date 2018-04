BRIEF-China Merchants Bank Co Posts Q1 Net Profit Attributable Of RMB22.67 Bln

April 27 (Reuters) - China Merchants Bank Co Ltd :

* Q1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE BANK RMB 22,674 MILLION VERSUS RMB 19,977 MILLION

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME RMB37,939 MILLION VERSUS RMB34,914 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* AS AT THE END OF MARCH 2018 NON-PERFORMING LOAN RATIO 1.48 PERCENT

* AS AT MARCH 31, 2018, TIER 1 CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO 12.91 PERCENT

* Q1 NET INTEREST SPREAD AND NET INTEREST MARGIN WERE 2.43% AND 2.55%, RESPECTIVELY Source text: (bit.ly/2FlOgR4) Further company coverage: