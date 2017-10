Oct 27 (Reuters) - China Merchants Bank Co Ltd

* 9-Mnth net interest income RMB‍107,385​ million versus RMB100,722 million

* Qtrly net profit attributable RMB‍19,546​ million versus RMB16,911 million

* As at Sept 30, 2017, tier 1 capital adequacy ratio under the advanced approach was ‍12.72​ percent

* ‍Group's Q3 net interest margin 2.40 percent, down 0.04 percentage point as compared with Q2 of 2017​